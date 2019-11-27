Coney Island Gospel Assembly to host Thanksgiving dinner

CONEY ISLAND – Families in need will be able to enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving Day meal thanks to the generosity of a local religious institution, a non-for-profit organization, local elected officials and neighborhood business owners.

The Coney Island Gospel Assembly is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal with assistance from the Alliance for Coney Island, State Sen. Diane Savino, Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus, Councilmember Mark Treyger and local business owners who are all pitching in to help make the day special for those in need.

The scrumptious holiday feast will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at Coney Island Gospel Assembly, 2828 Neptune Ave., from noon to 4 p.m.

There will even be food for early birds who can’t wait for turkey time. Coffee and rolls will be available for breakfast starting at 10 a.m.

“As we kick off the holiday season, we are proud to partner with our local electeds and business community to provide this hot and delicious meal to Coney Island residents. All are welcome and we thank Coney Island Gospel Assembly for opening their doors on this holiday to all who would like to celebrate and break bread with other community members,” Alliance Executive Director Alexandra Silversmith said in a statement.

The alliance, a private-public partnership, works to revitalize Coney Island. The organization represents business owners, non-profits and community residents, and has support from the New York City Economic Development Corporation, Borough President Eric Adams and the City Council.

Coney Island Gospel Assembly has been serving a free Thanksgiving dinner to community residents for more than 60 years.

Several local businesses and restaurants in Coney Island are donating food and supplies to ensure the success of the dinner.

“Too many families within our community do not know where their next meal will come from. Luna Park in Coney Island recognizes this need and takes pride in alleviating this insecurity for many families during this holiday by providing meals on Thanksgiving Day,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president of Luna Park.

The holiday event also provides an opportunity for local businesses and residents to become more engaged in helping people in need, according to alliance leaders.