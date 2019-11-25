Cops search for missing Sunset Park teen

SUNSET PARK — Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Sunset Park.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Hallie Guevara was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home on 60th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues.

Guevara is described as an Hispanic female, around 5’1” and 125 pounds, with green eyes and black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a red jacket, multicolored sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Guevara’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.