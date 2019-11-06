Five-story building to replace Brooklyn Market parking lot

BAY RIDGE — With parking spaces along Third Avenue at a minimum, it now appears that more space will be lost as a popular parking lot is earmarked to become the site of a five-story commercial and residential building.

According to the website YIMBY, permits have been filed to turn the parking lot at 302 81st Street in Bay Ridge into a “mixed-use” building. The lot, which was formerly a gas station, has been used as a parking lot for customers of Brooklyn Market, which is located directly across the street from the space.

Meridian Properties is listed as the owner behind the applications for the projected 50-foot-tall structure. The new building will have space for 32 residences and 260 square feet of commercial space.

Neighborhood residents have been voicing their concerns about the development. “Well, where to begin? We already have many empty storefronts so why build a complex with more retail space?” wondered resident Kathy Byrne, who lives on 81st Street.

Image courtesy of S. Wieder Architect

A rendering of the planned building.

“The city took away two blocks of parking on Third Avenue from us, 80th Street to 82nd Street on the Fourth Avenue side, which made parking almost nonexistent. Also, once again no senior housing,” she added.

Paul Muccigrosso, another resident who lives on 81st Street between Third and Fourth avenues, also voiced his concerns. “I’m concerned about the number of units that they’re going to put in and whether they will include parking spaces,” Muccigrosso told this paper.

“Parking is already a big issue in this area, which affects the quality of life. Adding a building of 30 or more units will only add to the frustration of finding a parking spot in the area on a daily basis. This is a very busy area with St. Anselm’s Catholic Academy, the church and now the customers from Brooklyn Market, who will have nowhere to park but on the street,” he added.

According to sources, residential parking requirements (by law) would likely be a minimum of 50 percent of the residential units or 16 underground parking spaces.

S. Wieder Architect has released a rendering of what the five-story brick building will look like. According to YIMBY, the priciest units will open up to a wrap-around outdoor terrace at the highest floor. The developer, M & M Ridge Properties LLC, has not revealed an estimated date of completion.

City Councilmember Justin Brannan said he is aware of the neighborhood concern about parking spaces. “We will make sure the developers follow the law and build the required parking spots for a building of this size,” he told this paper.