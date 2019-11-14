In Public Service – November 13, 2019

Clarke introduces affordable housing bill

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke has introduced legislation aimed at countering skyrocketing rents in American cities, including New York.

Her bill, the Affordable Housing and Area Median Income Fairness Act, would adjust the Area Median Income, AMI, a statistic set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that is used as the basis for affordable housing income caps and rent prices for various government programs.

“Affordable housing has become out of reach for so many New Yorkers and in urban areas across America. When I’m home in Brooklyn, constituents have shared concerns with me about being ‘priced out’ of their neighborhoods,” said Clarke, a Democrat representing Central Brooklyn.

“My legislation, the Affordable Housing and Area Median Income Fairness Act, will bring some much-needed course correction to curb rental rates that have disproportionately ballooned over the years for Brooklynites and for hard-working people who call other cities home,” Clark said.

Maloney named to City & State Non-Profit Power 100 List

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney has been named to the City & State Non-Profit Power 100 List. Maloney, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Northern Brooklyn, was Number 47 on the list.

She was cited for her work in strengthening non-profit organizations.

“Nonprofits play a huge role in supporting our most vulnerable neighbors, and I feel very lucky that I can help make that happen. I’m incredibly honored to have been included on this list,” Maloney said in a statement.

Cuomo signs Parker homeless veterans bill

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill sponsored by State Sen. Kevin Parker that will authorize a state study of homelessness among military veterans.

Cuomo signed the bill on Veterans Day.

The findings of the study will be used to develop and implement solutions to keep returning servicemen from becoming homeless.

“It is our obligation to make sure that we are well informed of how many veterans here in New York struggle with homelessness so that we are equipped to do all we can to address this growing problem. Supportive wraparound services are extremely important for our vets and we must stay abreast of their evolving needs so that we can adequately address them,” said Parker, a Democrat whose district includes Flatbush, East Flatbush, Ditmas Park and Midwood.

“The more stability we ensure for our vets, the greater value we reap as a society through their mentorship and civic engagement,” Parker added.

House passes Rose women’s veteran health bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Max Rose that would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to take steps to ensure that its healthcare facilities have the proper materials and staffing to provide proper health care to an increasing population of female veterans.

The bill, called the Breaking Barriers for Women Veterans Act, was part of a larger package of proposals meant to improve care for women veterans, said Rose, who is a military veteran.

“With the number of women veterans skyrocketing, it’s ridiculous and downright unacceptable that our VA facilities don’t have the capability to properly give women the treatment they require,” said Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“Fighting for our veterans is not just a one-day affair, it’s an everyday job. That’s why I am proud to pass this important legislation to make sure VA facilities across the country can provide women with the services they need and given all that women veterans have sacrificed for our nation, I see no reason why the Senate won’t quickly follow suit,” Rose said.

Colton praises Cuomo threats to National grid

Assemblymember William Colton applauded Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s letter of intention to revoke National Grid’s certificate to operate a gas franchise in the downstate region of New York.

Cuomo blasted National Grid for its refusal to hook-up new customers and reinstate service to customers whose gas was turned off for home renovations and other projects.

Colton, a Democrat representing Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights, said constituents in his district have suffered from the gas moratorium.

National Grid officials have stated that they cannot provide additional service unless New York State approves permits to construct a new gas pipeline.

“People are frustrated and worried that the cold weather is here, and they still have no heat, hot water and many have children and seniors in the house. National Grid holding people hostage and denying service to their customers just because they were denied a permit for the Northeast Supply Enhancement Project is inhumane,” Colton stated.

