In Public Service – November 22, 2019

Treyger shocked at anti-Semitic attack

Councilmember Mark Treyger expressed shock and anger at the discovery of a swastika on a bench in Coney Island on Friday.

“I was informed by the NYPD of a hate crime offense involving a swastika on a Coney Island Boardwalk bench. I appreciate that the NYPD hate crimes unit is now investigating and I will continue to be in contact with NYPD to support their efforts. I strongly condemn this act of hate. Coney Island and Southern Brooklyn are home to many Holocaust survivors and their families,” said Treyger, a Democrat representing Coney Island, Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst.

News 12 reported that a swastika had been found on a bench on the boardwalk near West 37th Street.

Treyger has called on the NYPD to include hate crimes in its CompStat data.

“This is another urgent reminder for my call to include hate crimes data in NYPD CompStat, to activate proactive responses rather than reactive. Anyone with information about this incident should call the NYPD,” he said.

Carroll, Lander hold street safety town hall

Asemblymember Robert Carroll and Councilmember Brad Lander held a town hall at P.S. 889/M.S. 890 in Kensington on Nov. 18 to discuss street safety issues along Coney Island Avenue and Ocean Parkway.

The two lawmakers brought together officials from the New York City Department of Transportation and police from the 66th and 70th precincts for the session.

“One of the issues that I flagged and have discussed with MTA, DOT and NYPD are the businesses along Coney Island Avenue that constantly utilize the parking lane, a traffic lane and even the sidewalk for their personal business,” Carroll wrote in a newsletter to the community.

“This regularly creates safety hazards for pedestrians, buses, bicyclists and other motorists. Businesses that are not obeying the laws and are making our streets more dangerous must be held to account,” said Carroll, a Democrat representing Park Slope, Windsor Terrace and Kensington.

Carroll said that a few days after the town hall, he attended a meeting of the 66th Precinct Community Council, where he spoke to Dep. Insp. James King, the commander, about the issues raised at the town hall. “It’s critical that they are addressed properly,” Carroll said.

Deutsch sponsors Narcan training session

Councilmember Chaim Deutsch recently sponsored a training session to teach residents how to use Naloxone (also known as Narcan), the emergency treatment for opioid overdoses.

The training session, which Deutsch organized with the New York City Department of Health, Thrive NYC and Ohel Children’s Home and Family Services, took place on Monday, Nov. 25, at Ohel Jaffe Family Campus, 1268 East 14th St.

“Our country is experiencing an opioid crisis and Brooklyn is not immune to this,” said Deutsch, a Democrat representing Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, Midwood and Sheepshead Bay.

“Looking at the vastness of this crisis, you might feel hopeless and helpless. I assure you, you are not,” he said.

Participants received a free Naloxone kit to keep.

