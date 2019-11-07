In Public Service – November 5, 2019

Malliotakis says lawbreakers should not be rewarded



A proposal by the Office of Court Administration to free inmates before the state’s bail-reform laws take place in January is a bad move, according to Republican Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, who is urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reject the idea.



Malliotakis, who represents parts of Bay Ridge and Staten Island, also called a plan by Mayor Bill de Blasio to give baseball and movie tickets to people charged with crimes to incentivize returning to court for hearings “asinine.”



The New York Post reported that under the OCA proposal, nearly 900 inmates could be set free.

“These new bail-reform laws, coupled with the OCA’s early release proposal, put the public at risk and incentivize law-breaking behavior. No mother feels comfortable knowing that those charged with selling drugs at their children’s schools will just receive a desk appearance ticket. This is not a Republican versus Democrat issue. This is a safety issue that concerns us all,” Malliotakis said.

Colton to honor veterans

Assemblymember William Colton will host a ceremony to honor military veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the United Progressive Democratic Club, 29 Bay 25th St., at 7 p.m.

Colton, a Democrat representing Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst and Dyker Heights, is seeking honorees. “If you are a veteran or you might know one who would like to be recognized, then please call 718-236-1598 with the name, rank and branch of service,” he said.

“We are obligated to pay tribute to our heroes who have sacrificed for our country to keep it safe and strong. We celebrate Veterans Day to remember and never forget, and always be thankful to our servicemen and servicewomen who fought for our country and for our freedom,” Colton said.

Eichenstein paper shredding events draw large crowds



Two free paper shredding and e-waste disposal events sponsored by Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein drew hundreds of people. The first event, on Oct. 28, drew more than 125 residents eager to dispose of their e-waste. More than 150 residents took advantage of the opportunity to shred old, unwanted documents at the second event at Eichenstein’s Borough Park office on Oct. 30.

“I am thrilled by the large turnout and am looking forward to providing the residents of my district with many more free community events in the future,” said Eichenstein, a Democrat representing Borough Park and Midwood. “My office is eager to do whatever we can to help improve the quality of life for the people of Borough Park and Midwood.”



Eichenstein urged constituents to call his office at 718-853-9616 to learn about special events he plans to sponsor.

Myrie praises early voting



Election Day is Nov. 5, but many New Yorkers were able to cast ballots early, thanks to a new state law which allowed polling places to be open for several days leading into Election Day.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who sponsored the legislation for early voting, said he was pleased with the way the new law was implemented.

“We were pleased to see that the rollout of early voting was a resounding success,” said Myrie, chairperson of the State Senate’s Elections Committee.

“More than 256,000 people voted across the state and reports of the experience were overwhelmingly positive. It’s clear that we are making our democracy more accessible than ever.”



Myrie, a Democrat representing Crown Heights and parts of Park Slope and Sunset Park, voted at Clara Barton High School in Crown Heights on the first day of early voting. Oct. 26.



The early voting period started on Oct. 26 and ran through Nov. 3. During the first weekend, unofficial results showed that more than 50,000 people voted across the state, according to Myrie. New York City averaged approximately 6,700 voters a day.