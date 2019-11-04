Locals join 50,000 runners from over 125 countries in 49th annual TCS NYC Marathon

BOROUGHWIDE — Running towards victory.

The 49th annual TCS New York City Marathon once again saw over 50,000 people from over 125 countries participate in the race on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The 26.2-mile course ran through all five of the city’s boroughs, and Bay Ridge had a significant presence as locals participated in the race as well as served as volunteers and supporters.

Ridge Runners, a group of local runners that has been around for five years, had over 25 members run the Marathon.

“This was my 10th New York City Marathon, and first running with the Ridge Runners,” said participant Winston Lee, a Dyker Heights resident. “Having a local group to run with and cheer you on added a new component to an already special day. It always feels good to get the support of locals, but when you have a large group that know your name and you have shared training with, it adds a little extra. It also makes it hard to follow the advice that everyone gives, ‘start out slow.’”

“I am part of Ridge Runners and it felt amazing finishing,” added Caroline Boursereau. “I was with one of my running friends from Ridge Runners, and we ran together the entire way, pushed each other and finished strong together. It was long and hard but so worth it. It was the best experience of my life.”

She added that the overwhelming support added to the experience.

“My mom came from France to do it with me, too, and I had my family cheering me on in Bay Ridge and also the Ridge Runners cheering,” Boursereau added. “Bay Ridge was one of the most exciting neighborhoods. I live in Bay Ridge so seeing everyone there was amazing!”

Area runner Shana Wernow couldn’t participate due to a hip injury while training but wanted to be a part of the day and volunteered

“My social life is very closely tied to running and I knew that I was going to be missing out on a lot by having to sit out this race,” she said. “I immediately signed up to volunteer at the start. It was a way that I could still experience the excitement of the start village and be there to support those that were able to carry out their Marathon dreams this year.”

She went above and beyond to support her friends.

“While everyone was still sleeping, I made my way to Fort Wadsworth at 4 a.m. and did my best to support my fellow runners. I also took the opportunity to see what others were doing to keep themselves comfortable while waiting for their start, so I can be well prepared for my turn next year. Because of the way the start village is set up, I was only able to see three of my fellow Ridge Runners before they started, but I gave each of them a big hug and wished them luck.”

More generally, the elite runners had an exciting race.

On the men’s side, 26-year-old Geoffrey Kamworor won his second event title, clocking in at 2:08:13. This is his second New York City Marathon win in three years.

The Kenyan native has participated in the Marathon four times and has at least made the podium in all of them.

“From the start of the race, I was feeling okay,” he said following the win. “I was comfortable. I prepared very well to run this Marathon. Throughout the last few meters, the pace was somewhat high, and it wasn’t a problem for me. That’s when I decided to pull away.”

On the women’s side, Joyciline Jepkosgei took first place in just her first attempt at the TCS New York City Marathon, and made history. She recorded the second-fastest time ever in the women’s open’s division in New York City Marathon history, finishing in 2:22:38 in her Marathon debut. Her time was the fastest ever by a woman making her debut at the TCS New York City Marathon.

“My strategy I had planned was to finish the race strong,” Jepkosgei said. “But in the last kilometers, I saw that I was approaching the finish line and I was capable of winning.”

Switzerland’s Manuela Schär won her third consecutive title in the wheelchair division.