Police seek trio for broad daylight attack on deliveryperson in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK — Cops are looking for three crooks who allegedly beat and robbed a deliveryman at gunpoint in broad daylight in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Saturday, Nov. 2, the 21-year-old victim was on 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues when the trio approached and assaulted him. One of the suspects took out a gun and stole $380 from the worker.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.