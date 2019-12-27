Bay Ridge Democrats close out 2019 with holiday celebration

BAY RIDGE — It was a year of major wins for the Bay Ridge Democrats and the perfect time to celebrate its slate of victories at a holiday party hosted by State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and City Councilmember Justin Brannan on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at Patsy’s Pizzeria at 8814 Third Ave.

“I was happy to co-host the Bay Ridge Democrats’ holiday party — a great way to bring together friends old and new, and get fired up for victory in 2020,” Gounardes told this paper.

Guests were invited to join in celebrating a successful year in local politics. There was food, entertainment and beer and wine to help put revelers in the holiday spirit.

“2019 was a great year for the club as we continued to grow our membership on the heels of our big wins for Max Rose, Andrew Gounardes and Mathylde Frontus in 2018,” said Bay Ridge Democrats President Chris McCreight.

“Now, as we head into 2020, our club is enthusiastically supporting the Democratic ticket with the main goal of re-electing our superb local incumbents and reclaiming the White House to put power back into the hands of working people and achieve economic, racial, social and environmental justice for all,” added McCreight.

Elected officials attending the festive Yuletide celebration included Assemblymember Mark Treyger, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“This is awesome,” exclaimed Williams. “December to June are probably the busiest months for an elected official and the Bay Ridge Democrats are pretty influential, so anybody can pass through here. I’m proud to come here and celebrate with them.”

Also attending were Brannan’s wife Leigh and his mother Mary Brannan.

