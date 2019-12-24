Bay Ridge Jewish Center celebrates the Festival of Lights

BAY RIDGE — Families with children of all ages attended the Bay Ridge Jewish Center’s annual Hanukkah party on Sunday, Dec. 22. The center, located at 405 81st St. in Bay Ridge, hosts the much-anticipated event to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah.

The celebration included a menorah lighting, latkes and other snacks, arts and crafts, a toy and coat drive, dreidel painting and more. The first candle in the menorah was lit at 4:45 p.m. with parents and children participating in the sacred event. Additionally, prayers were read and children said traditional songs signifying the beginning of the eight-day Hanukkah celebration.

“It’s just fabulous to be here today,” said former Ruth Masyr, past president of the Bay Ridge Jewish Center.

“There are so many people from the community and beyond here today celebrating with us,” she went on. “We have families with young children and everybody is just participating in and enjoying this wonderful holiday and the miracles of Hanukkah.

“It just feels so uplifting to see the Jewish community coming together in such a way in Bay Ridge,” added Masyr.

