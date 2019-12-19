Coney Island-based Dem club looks to beef up membership

Brooklyn Democratic Party Chairperson Frank Seddio (left) and Attorney General Letitia James (second from left) came to the party to congratulate Councilmember Mark Treyger and Club President Dionne Brown-Jordan.

CONEY ISLAND — An effort by Councilmember Mark Treyger to revive a grassroots Democratic Party club got a jumpstart on Dec. 17 when the organization hosted a holiday party and membership drive that drew more than 100 people to a well-known Coney Island restaurant.

Treyger, in addition to serving as a city councilmember representing Coney Island, Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst, is the Democratic Party’s district leader in the 46th Assembly District. The district includes Coney Island and parts of Dyker Heights and Bay Ridge.

In his role as district leader, Treyger is working to revive and strengthen the Southern Brooklyn Democrats Club. The club held its holiday party-membership drive at Tom’s Coney Island, a popular restaurant located on the Coney Island Boardwalk.

The party was co-hosted by Treyger and Club President Dionne Brown-Jordan.

Political party district leaders are officially known as state committee persons because they are members of the party’s state committee. They run in elections just as any other candidate would do, but only registered members of a party are eligible to vote in district leader races in that party. District leaders work behind the scenes to recruit candidates to run for public office, organize volunteers to collect petition signatures to get the candidates’ names on the election ballot and work with lawmakers to promote the party’s agenda.

Councilmember and District Leader Mark Treyger offers a thumbs up at the party where he was joined by Assemblymember Steven Cymbrowitz, Club President Dionne Brown-Jordan, Councilmember Justin Brannan, District Leader Nancy Tong, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and Assemblymember William Colton (left to right).

“I am incredibly proud and humbled by the monumental show of support in such a short period of time from the entire Southern Brooklyn community and so many of our partners in government as we look to build Southern Brooklyn Democrats into a positive force for our communities,” Treyger said.

The guest list featured a who’s who of Brooklyn Democrats, including Kings County Democratic Party Chairperson Frank Seddio; County Law Chairperson Frank Carone; New York State Attorney General Letitia James; Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.; Assemblymembers William Colton and Steven Cymbrowitz; Councilmembers Helen Rosenthal and Justin Brannan, and Nancy Tong, district leader of the neighboring 47th Assembly District.



The attendees also included housing leaders, community board members parent association members, seniors, teachers, transit workers, sanitation workers, nurses, home care workers and social workers.

The Southern Brooklyn Democrats Club was founded in 2012 by Jennifer Thorpe-Moscon, who will remain active in the organization and will assist Treyger and Brown-Jordan in their efforts to attract new members.

Treyger, who was elected to the post of district leader in 2016, hopes to turn the club into a major force in Brooklyn Democratic politics, according to sources.

“I’m excited about everything Southern Brooklyn Democrats will be able to accomplish as we welcome a new year and new beginnings,” Treyger said.

Brown-Jordan said she found the Dec. 17 event to be inspiring.

“We are here to get things done and hold government accountable to reflect the needs of the community through proven action and support the safety, well-being, health, and environment of Southern Brooklyn,” she said.

For more information about Southern Brooklyn Democrats, visit the club’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SouthernBrooklynDemocrats.

