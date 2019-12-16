Cops arrest man in Sunset Park sexual abuse incident

SUNSET PARK — A man has been arrested for allegedly groping a woman in Sunset Park.

Police have arrested 33-year-old Alexis Ramirez in connection with an incident in which a 54-year-old woman was pushed from behind while walking along 31st Street between Third and Fourth Avenues on Saturday, Dec. 7 at around 5:50 a.m. Once the victim was on the ground, cops say Ramirez, a Bedford-Stuyvesant resident, put his hands down her pants, touched her private parts and then fled.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Ramirez was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and assault.