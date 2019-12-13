Hospital for Special Surgery cuts ribbon on new outpatient center with BK Nets

SUNSET PARK — It’s a slam dunk!

The Hospital for Special Surgery is expanding its role both at Industry City and with the Brooklyn Nets as leaders from both organizations cut the ribbon on the hospital’s newest outpatient center, just one floor below where the team’s state-of-the-art practice facility, the HSS Training Center, is located.

On Dec. 13 at 148-168 39th Street, key players on the team discussed how the new facility will provide access to high-quality care not only for the Nets, but the community at large.

Louis Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS, discussed what the expansion meant to HSS.

Shapiro recalled a phone call with former Nets CEO Bretty Yormack during which the pair first discussed partnering up for a training center. “I said that sounds like a great idea and we ended up doing that. After the training center was built, this was also a first [for us],” Shapiro said.

The partnership worked so well, expansion was in the cards.

“All these things just lead to a very strong sense of excitement about HHS’s privilege to become a more intimate part of the Brooklyn community and the Industry City community,” said Shapiro.

HSS has been nationally ranked number one for orthopedics by the U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” list for 10 consecutive years.

“Our purpose is to help people get back to what they love and we need to do better than any other place in the world,” Shapiro said, “whether you’re a professional athlete, young child, senior citizen or anything in between.”

The 14,000-square-foot center offers a full range of non-operative musculoskeletal services, including a robust physical therapy and sports performance program as well as MRI and X-ray imaging capabilities.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks was pleased with the expansion, as it will allow the team’s injured players to get help close to its training center.

“I’m thrilled this is now in existence and it happens to be with HSS, so there’s a great partnership there,” said Marks. “To have this facility 12 steps below our players who are competing and working really sets us apart.”

He also mentioned the Nets component.

“HSS has a very soft spot in my heart,” said Industry City CEO Andrew Kimball. “They put me back on the playing field many times over the years. I’m looking forward to showing many people this facility in the coming months.”