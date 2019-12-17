In Public Service – Monday, December 16

Nadler calls impeachment vote ‘sad and somber’

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairperson of the House Judiciary Committee, spoke out after the committee voted 23-17 along party lines on Dec. 13 to approve two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The full House is expected to vote on the impeachment articles on Dec. 18.

“Overwhelming evidence shows that President Donald Trump put his own interest, his personal political needs and selfish wants, before the country he swore an oath to defend. President Trump risked our national security, jeopardized the fairness and honesty of our next election, and worked to conceal the truth from Congress in violation of his responsibility to the American people,” said Nadler, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst.

“Today is a sad and somber day for the nation,” Nadler added.

Schumer pushes robocall crackdown bill

The average New York City resident received nine robocalls a day during the month of November, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, who is working on a deal to secure Senate passage of a bill that has been already approved by the House.

Schumer announced that he is working on a deal to deliver a Senate vote for the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act. Schumer said the bill was passed by the House with a sweeping 417-3 vote.

“From every corner of New York, there is one thing everyone can agree upon, and that is the enduring hope that the robocalls stop. Americans are desperate for a ‘Silent Night’ free of robocalls this holiday season and beyond and it looks like, if the Senate acts, they’ll get their wish,” Schumer said.

The TRACED Act would allow the Federal Communications Commission to fine robocall scheme perpetrators $10,000 for each call.

Ortiz holding winter clothing drive

Assemblymember Felix Ortiz is asking residents to donate winter clothing and toys to a charity drive he is sponsoring at his Sunset Park office.

“We are also holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots and collecting winter items, hats, gloves, scarves and coats, for children in need. Please donate if you can,” Ortiz said.

Items can be dropped off at Ortiz’s office at 4907 Fourth Ave., Suite 1A by Friday, Dec. 20.

In other news, Ortiz, a Democrat representing Red Hook, Sunset Park and parts of Bay Ridge, paid tribute to two retiring community leaders.

“I recently had the pleasure of presenting James Secreto, chief of housing, a proclamation celebrating his 40 years of service with the NYPD. Community members and supporters from around New York City attended an event in his honor in Red Hook,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz also presented an award to Sister Paulette LoMonaco, executive director of Good Shepherd Services, who is retiring after 50 years of service. “As executive director, Sister Paulette helped countless young people and families in need within our district,” he said.

