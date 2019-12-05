In Public Service – Tuesday, December 3 2019

Cuomo signs Lentol tenant rights bill

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed into law a bill sponsored by Assemblymember Joseph Lentol to establish the crime of harassment of a rent-regulated tenant in cases where a landlord creates a disruptive, hazardous or uninhabitable condition in order to force tenants out.

“Harassment that forces a tenant to move out of their homes is unacceptable. Many tenants in my district have suffered unimaginable harassment by landlords under the guise of necessary repairs, heat being turned off in the winter months, or cooking gas purposely not being connected. This bill takes a hard stance against landlords who put profit over people,” said Lentol.

The new law also eliminates the need for a tenant to prove that they have suffered a physical injury as a result of a landlord’s harassment, according to Lentol, a Democrat representing North Brooklyn.

Rose hosts town hall for veterans

U.S. Rep. Max Rose hosted a veterans town hall with Department of Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Health Care Director Martina Parauda on Dec. 1, at which several issues were discussed, including veterans’ homelessness and suicide, and transportation and accessibility concerns.

The forum took place on Staten Island. Rose’s congressional district also includes the Brooklyn VA Medical Center in Bay Ridge.

“From mental healthcare for veterans to accessibility and transportation issues, we have work to do, which is why I appreciated Director Parauda joining us to provide updates and answer questions. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished so far just this year to address veterans’ suicide, improve care for women veterans and bring more transparency to the VA, and hope the Senate takes swift action to send these to the president’s desk soon. Our veterans deserve nothing less,” said Rose, a Democrat representing Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Gounardes visits Syracuse on tour of state

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, chairperson of the Committee on Civil Service and Pensions, joined State Sen. Rachel May in Syracuse last week as part of his statewide civil service tour.

Gounardes and May visited the Syracuse Latin School, where they met with students and teachers, and then toured the WIC Clinic of the Onondaga County Health Department. At both stops, the two lawmakers met with civil servants and talked to them about the challenges they face. May, a Democrat, represents Syracuse.

“I greatly enjoyed meeting with Syracuse’s hardworking public school teachers and civil servants who administer the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). These public servants help power the city of Syracuse and the state of New York” said Gounardes, a Democrat representing Bay Ridge and Southwest Brooklyn.

Eugene co-sponsors forum on summonses

Councilmember Mathieu Eugene is working in partnership with the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings to sponsor a free community forum on Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the community room at his district office, 900 Rogers Ave., to offer information on court hearings covering city-issued summonses.

The forum will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information, email meugene@council.nyc.gov or call Eugene’s office at 718-287-8762.

Eugene, a Democrat, represents Kensington, Prospect Lefferts Gardens and parts of Crown Heights, East Flatbush and Flatbush.