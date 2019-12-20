Lori Knipel and Lefkowitz family host holiday party for southern Brooklyn pols

GRAVESEND — Members of the Brooklyn political and legal communities came together for a holiday party hosted by Democratic District Leader Lori Knipel and the Lefkowitz family at the Metropolitan Ballroom in Gravesend on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Knipel is one of the district leaders of the 44th Assembly District, along with Douglas Schneider, who helps run the Central Brooklyn Independent Democrats along with President Asher Novek.

The district is comprised of neighborhoods including Park Slope, Windsor Terrace, Kensington and Ditmas Park. The party brings together local politicians, dignitaries and community members as well as judges and those who are gearing up to run.

The holiday party is meant as a way to help people network in the borough, but also to help people to get to know each other in a less formal atmosphere. This party is known to be one of the most important among political clubs in the borough and has even drawn the mayor in years past.