Makers Guild to provide unique experience for shoppers at Industry City

SUNSET PARK — A new-concept shopping experience is coming to Industry City.

The Makers Guild will provide shoppers with the chance to observe artisans in action and shop for a variety of speciality products that will be made on site, such as handmade candles, stationery, greeting cards, African head wraps, jewelry, ceramics and more.

The 25,000-square-foot space is located at 51 35th Street (building five, second floor) within Industry City’s sprawling waterfront campus.

“Products take on greater meaning when you understand how they’re made, and you see and interact with those doing the creating,” said Industry City’s Director of Development Jim Somoza. “The value of a product is found not just in its quality and use, but in its story. The Makers Guild gives shoppers the opportunity to discover those stories and feel a direct connection to both the product made in Brooklyn and the real people behind those same products.”

The space includes nine artisan-retail shops, offering visitors the ability to buy goods made before their eyes.

Photo courtesy of Industry City

The shops include Brooklyn Candle Studio; greeting card design firm Mr. Bodington; the Wrap Life, which designs African head wraps; jewelry studio Saskia; Micol Ceramics; design shop Mizutama: Botanical; tattoo shop Mr. Kaves Pigtown Tattoo; antique furniture restoration studio Christophe Pourny; and socially and environmentally-conscious honey company Bee Raw.

The Makers Guild will also features a space for rotating pop-ups. According to IC, “Art collectives OBSERVED and Court Tree Collective have activated the space for the launch. Additional pop-ups include photographer William Mullan’s Odd Apples photo studio and textile artist Sebastien Courty. Visitors can view and shop a wide range of artworks and prints as part of the activation.”

“Nearly all of the businesses in the Makers Guild were already creating their products at Industry City; they just wanted a way to directly engage consumers,” added Somoza. “Part of the thinking behind the Makers Guild was inspired by that simple desire. What’s created here should also be sold here.”

The Makers Guild is part of a broader Brooklyn Design District and innovation economy ecosystem that includes more than 550 companies that collectively employ 8,000 people.

Besides the Makers Guild, the Brooklyn Design District at Industry City includes lighting designer Roll & Hill; Rich Brilliant Willing, an LED lighting maker for hospitality, workplace and residential use; and Shakúff, a custom glass lighting and décor collective. Other design-oriented retail shops within the complex are Design Within Reach, abc carpet & home, RH Outlet, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, cityFoundry and Porcelanosa.

