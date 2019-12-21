Malliotakis delivers gifts to Guild for Exceptional Children

BOROUGH PARK — Christmas arrived a few days early for the students at the Guild for Exceptional Children. Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis donned her festive headgear and once again took on the role of Santa, bringing gifts and good cheer to the Guild’s preschoolers.

On Friday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., Malliotakis made her annual visit to the Guild preschoolers at 1273 57th Street.

“This is something I’ve been doing since the Christmas after I was elected to the State Assembly in 2010,” Malliotakis told this paper.

“This is something that has always been really special for me, to be able to share the good will of my constituents, who have donated to this toy drive year after year in order to make these children happy and put a smile on their face for the holiday season,” she added.

Guild Executive Director Joe Riley credited his staff with making the event a success. “It feels great to be here. I love being at the Guild for Exceptional Children and I love being at the preschool,” he told this paper.

“It’s a magical place. We have children from every cultural background with special needs being served here. And we have a gifted and talented staff that takes care of them and educates them.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis brings a special gift to little Noemi.

Riley said that Malliotakis “has always been a wonderful supporter of what we do here at the Guild. She comes here every year and gives toys out to the children and you see the way they light up when they see her. This has just been a wonderful visit,” he added.

Malliotakis called her visit to the Guild her favorite day of the year. “It feels great and it warms my heart to be able to spend this day every year with the Guild for Exceptional Children,” she told this paper.

“I’ve very much enjoyed being able to bring joy to these children and it’s just a nice feeling and a great organization. I love the work that they do and I’m always very happy to support them,” she added.

