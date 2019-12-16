Marine Park lights up for the holidays

MARINE PARK — It was all about the kids and the holiday spirit during the Marine Park tree lighting ceremony at the Carmine Carro Community Center. The popular annual tradition, held Dec. 7 this year, was sponsored by the Marine Park Civic Association which brought Santa Claus in to greet all the children.

There was face painting and clowns galore entertaining adults and children alike, as well as sweets and treats. Home Depot sponsored a coloring table and a separate room for making arts and crafts.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The clowns posed for a photo.

Marine Park resident Anthony Testaverde called it a great event for the community. “We have so many families with kids coming here to visit Santa in the park and take advantage of all the crafts going on,” he told this paper.

“You don’t see many events like this anywhere else in New York City. It has everything a child could ask for, including Christmas music and fun activities. And you have Home Depot helping out in the workshop. It’s just a great feeling overall that takes me back to my childhood,” he added.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Zack Shindler made a construction paper Christmas tree.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Joseph Mercado with a clown.