Two pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles in Sunset Park on consecutive days

SUNSET PARK — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles on consecutive days in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at around 9:56 a.m., pedestrian Xue You, 75, was crossing 52nd Street when she was struck by a car driven by 21-year-old IIda Gjona. Gjona was driving her 2019 white Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound on Eighth Avenue and struck You when she made a left turn onto 52nd Street.

EMS rushed You to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where she was pronounced dead.

Gjona remained at the scene. She was arrested and charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian and a right of way violation.

A day later, 85-year-old Brendan Gill, who was crossing Third Avenue at 39th Street was struck and killed by a box truck driven by a 24-year-old man.

According to authorities, Gill was struck on Thursday, Dec. 19 at around 3:33 p.m.

When police arrived, they found Gill with severe trauma to his body. EMS responded and transported Gill to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.