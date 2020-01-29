Bernie Sanders wins endorsements from Brooklyn pols

Bernie Sanders, pictured at a campaign rally in Coney Island in 2016, has endorsements from several Brooklyn elected officials in 2020.

BOROUGHWIDE — He’s a Bernie Bro!

Councilmember Justin Brannan has announced that he is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, calling the Vermont senator a man who has “fought for the little guy his entire life.”

Brannan, a Democrat who represents Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and parts of Bensonhurst, was one of several lawmakers whose endorsements were touted by the Sanders campaign on Jan. 28.

Brannan joins a list of high-profile pols who have previously endorsed the Brooklyn-born Sanders, including New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, State Sen. Julia Salazar and former Councilmember Rafael Espinal.

“It’s a special honor to have the support of so many New Yorkers, who represent the state and the city where I grew up,” Sanders said in a statement. “I look forward to working with every one of them to transform this country and bring about the health care, economy, environment and communities that New Yorkers deserve.”

But while Sanders has won his share of endorsements, other contenders can also boast of having found support in Brooklyn.

With the Iowa caucuses less than a week away, Democratic lawmakers in Brooklyn are scrutinizing the field of presidential candidates with an eye toward picking the person they think has the best chance of securing the party’s nomination to run against Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Two council members, Brad Lander and Antonio Reynoso, are in Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s corner, City & State reported. Lander represents Park Slope. Reynoso’s district includes Bushwick.

State Sen. Roxanne Persaud, who represents parts of Canarsie, East New York, Brownsville, Mill Basin and Flatlands, has endorsed Joe Biden, according to City & State.

Mike Bloomberg has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Max Rose, who is so far the only sitting member of Congress to be supporting the former New York City mayor.

“Mike Bloomberg has taken on tough fights and gotten results, which is why I believe he is the best candidate for my district, my city and for our country,” said Rose, whose district takes in Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Brannan said his endorsement of Sanders was formed out a belief that Sanders can best serve the residents of his Southwest Brooklyn district.

“I represent a working middle class district in Brooklyn, made up of families that have been here for generations and families that just got here yesterday. Across the board, my constituents need a president who is committed to building a country that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and the well-connected. Bernie has built a movement that has united working people across racial, class and political divides, and that is precisely the kind of leadership our country needs in a president right now,” Brannan said.

The Iowa caucuses, the first major test for the Democratic presidential field, will take place on Monday, Feb. 3.

