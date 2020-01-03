Brooklyn GOP host festive holiday party

DYKER HEIGHTS — The Brooklyn GOP and its Chairperson Ted Ghorra hosted a packed holiday party at Dyker Beach Golf Club on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with almost every prominent member of the party in attendance. It was as much a warm gathering of old friends as it was a rallying cry to regain some of the offices the party lost in 2018.

It was a little over a year ago that the party lost the Senate seat long held by former State Sen. Marty Golden to Andrew Gounardes and the congressional seat held by former Staten District Attorney Dan Donovan to current U.S. Rep. Max Rose. After the blue wave washed through the borough, Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis was left the lone Republican standing.

The theme of the evening was keeping President Trump in office and rebuilding the party’s standing within the district. The event brought out party leaders including Malliotakis; Staten Island GOP Chair Brendan Lantry and Vito Bruno, president of the Edmund G. Seergy Republican Club; as well as New York State Conservative Party Chair Jerry Kassar and Brooklyn Conservative Party Chair Fran Vella-Marrone.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Brooklyn Conservative Party Chair Fran Vella-Marrone with Brooklyn Republican Chair Ted Ghorra.

“The Brooklyn Republican Party is very pleased to host its holiday party and to share time with our many, diverse and wonderful friends,” Ghorra told this paper. “The party is energized and excited for the year ahead, as demonstrated by the packed house. We wish all of our friends and neighbors blessed holidays and a healthy and happy new year,” added Ghorra.

Malliotakis said she was delighted to be celebrating with members of her party. “It’s great to celebrate the season with many friends, constituents and supporters and I am thankful Chairman Ghorra held this event to bring us all together,” said Malliotakis.

“I appreciate the support I am receiving from Republicans and non-Republicans alike across Staten Island and Brooklyn. I look forward to a happy, healthy and victorious new year.”

Attorney Michael Tannousis, who is currently running for Malliotakis’ Assembly seat, called it a great night for the Republican Party. “I look forward to working with all of them in keeping the 64th Assembly District in Republican hands,” exclaimed Tannousis.

Kassar and Vella-Marrone were happy to be representing the Conservative Party in New York State and in Brooklyn. “I’m pleased to rejoin my friends in Brooklyn at their annual holiday party,” Kassar told this paper. “I’ve been close to the Brooklyn GOP for over 40 years. It was just a great time to renew old friendships.”

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Arthur De GaetaAssemblymember Nicole Malliotakis speaking at Brooklyn GOP holiday party.

Vella-Marrone was equally pleased to be attending. “I am happy to attend the Brooklyn Republicans’ holiday party,” said Vella-Marrone. “Their Chairman Ted Ghorra and I work very closely together and I look forward to working closely with him in the future and electing good candidates for office.”

Golden took the opportunity to explain that he would not be running for office in the coming year and to address his hopes for the future of the party. “We need that Senate seat back,” said Golden to cheers and applause.

“And we lost a great man in Dan Donovan, a great congressman, when he lost his seat. Ladies and gentlemen, we have in this room an opportunity to take the congressional seat back with Nicole Malliotakis. You have no idea what that means to Brooklyn and Staten Island, and to the future of your children and your children’s children,” added Golden.

