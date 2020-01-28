Cops arrest one man in Sunset Park home break-in, still seek second suspect

SUNSET PARK — One man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Sunset Park, and attacking and robbing a 69-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman, and police are seeking a second suspect.

Cops charge that on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at around 1:49 p.m., 32-year-old Jamie Roman and another man broke into a home at Fourth Avenue and 58th Street through a bedroom window. The unnamed suspect, who is still at large, allegedly took out a gun and pointed it at the victims, according to police, who say that both intruders demanded money from the victims.

The alleged attackers stole $2,000 and a phone. One of the victims was physically assaulted, and lost two teeth, according to police.

Roman, a Sunset Park resident, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 16 and charged with robbery, assault, burglary, criminal trespass and harassment

One of the victims was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where she was treated and released. The other woman was uninjured.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.