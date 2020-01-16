Cops search for three suspects who punched, robbed Sunset Park woman

SUNSET PARK — Police are searching for three suspects who attacked and robbed a woman in Sunset Park.

According to authorities, on Monday, Jan. 13 at the corner of Seventh Avenue and 57th Street, the three perps approached the 34-year-old victim and demanded her money. The suspects then punched her in the face, snatched her purse containing $100 and fled on foot westbound on 57th Street.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.