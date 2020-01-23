Cops seek missing Bensonhurst girl

BENSONHURST — Police are seeking a missing girl from Bensonhurst.

According to authorities, 17-year-old Naely Duman was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 18 at around 5 p.m. inside her home at West Sixth Street and 65th Street.

Cops describe Duman as an Hispanic female, 5’1”, 130 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and burgundy boots.

Anyone with information about Duman’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

