Driver in Gravesend pedestrian fatality arrested

GRAVESEND — Cops have made an arrest in the motor vehicle death of a 72-year-old woman earlier this month in Gravesend.

Carlos Negroni, 41, who was driving the truck that hit Maria Leon on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at around 10:29 a.m. while she was crossing in the crosswalk at West Sixth Street and Avenue S, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 25 and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

Police say Leon was hit when Negroni, who was behind the wheel of a white 2012 Ford truck, made a left turn onto West Sixth Street from Avenue S. When police arrived, they found the victim unconscious with head trauma. EMS rushed Leon to Maimonides Medical Center. She was pronounced dead the following day. After the accident, Negroni stayed at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

