Firefighters rescue man from cooking fire in Sunset Park apartment

SUNSET PARK — A fire broke out inside a Sunset Park home early Sunday, leaving one victim in serious condition.

According to the FDNY, on Sunday, Jan. 13 at around 5:19 a.m., a fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment building on 45th Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Twelve units and 60 fire and EMS personnel responded. Firefighters rescued a man, reported to be around 40-50-years-old, from the fire. He was treated on scene by EMS and transported to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.

According to an FDNY fire marshal, the blaze originated in a kitchen in one apartment.

One resident told this paper that he was awakened by the smell of smoke. “I then saw people breaking windows,” he added. “There was a lot of smoke in there. We had to evacuate.

“I’m shocked and terrified,” the resident went on. “It happened in my building.”

Additional reporting by Adam Balhetchet