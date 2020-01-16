In Public Service – January 14, 2020

Adams calls James’ fare-beating probe necessary

Attorney General Letitia James is acting in a manner “responsible and responsive to the concerns of communities” by launching a state investigation into whether the New York Police Department is targeting people of color in fare evasion summonses in the subway system, according to Borough President Eric Adams.

Adams, a retired NYPD captain, said the rights of all New Yorkers must be respected.

“Attorney General James’ investigation into alleged inequitable enforcement of our fare evasion laws is both responsible and responsive to the concerns of communities that have historically suffered from bias-based policing. As someone who policed this city above ground and below, I know without question that we can make this city safer and do so without leaving people in disgrace. We must all follow the same rules, commuters and cops alike,” Adams said in a statement.

James announced the probe on Jan. 13. Seventy percent of the summonses issued by the NYPD between October of 2017 and June of 2019 went to people of color, the New York Post reported on Monday.

Parker secures $250,000 for Clarendon Library

State Sen. Kevin Parker celebrated the reopening of the Clarendon branch of the Brooklyn Public Library by reading aloud to schoolchildren at the grand opening on Jan. 10.

Parker, a Democrat representing Flatbush, East Flatbush, Ditmas Park, Midwood and Kensington, secured $250,000 in state funding for the renovation.

The Clarendon Library, located at 2035 Nostrand Ave., was closed for approximately five months as the renovations took place. The work included the installation of new flooring, book shelves and storage cabinetry. Outlets were added in the main reading room to modernize the library.

“I am proud to celebrate and take part in the re-opening of the Clarendon Library. Libraries are an important community resource, as they provide students with a safe place to study, learn and gain access to information outside of their classrooms,” Parker said.

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte and Councilmember Farah Louis, who both represent the area, took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Stewart-Cousins praises outgoing Montgomery

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had words of praise for longtime State Sen. Velmanette Montgomery, who recently announced that she will not run for re-election in 2020.

“Senator Velmanette Montgomery has been a personal inspiration to me, and to thousands of New York women. First elected to the Senate in 1984, she has served with distinction and has truly become a Senate institution. She has been a leader on so many issues, but has shined as a passionate advocate for the children and families of this great state,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

“I look forward to her service for the remainder of the 2020 legislative session, and wish her the best of luck on her well-earned retirement,” Stewart-Cousins added.

Montgomery, a Democrat, represents Fort Greene, Boerum Hill, Red Hook and Bed-Stuyvesant.

Carroll, DOE announce dyslexia screening in schools

Assemblymember Robert Carroll and the New York City Department of Education announced the launching of a pilot program for dyslexia screenings at two schools in Carroll’s district, P.S. 107 in Park Slope and P.S. 130 in Windsor Terrace.

“I have been lobbying DOE to universally screen for dyslexia since I was elected in 2016 and after intensive negotiations since April 2018, the DOE has finally committed to this pilot program,” said Carroll.

“As someone who is dyslexic and benefited greatly from early detection, which allowed my teachers and parents to take proper curriculum interventions, I know that early childhood screening of dyslexia will change the academic lives of countless children. This pilot program at P.S. 107 and P.S. 130 is a first, but meaningful step towards identifying all children who are dyslexic in our public schools,” he said.

Clarke votes for War Powers resolution

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke voted in favor of a War Powers resolution to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran.

“Last week, without consulting Congress, the Trump administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials. This action endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. I have serious concerns about the administration’s decision to engage in hostilities, its lack of strategy moving forward and its refusal to consult Congress or respect the war powers granted to us by the Constitution,” Clarke said.

“The administration must work with cCongress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence. America and the world cannot afford war,” said Clarke, a Democrat representing Central Brooklyn.

