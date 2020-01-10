In Public Service – January 9, 2020

Myrie praises automatic voter registration

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, chairperson of the Elections Committee, said a package of bills passed by the Democratic-led State Senate at the start of the new legislative session continue historic voting reforms that began in 2019.

The new package of bills includes Automatic Voter Registration and improvements to the state’s early voting procedures to ensure that there are adequate polling locations in communities throughout the state, according to Myrie, a Democrat representing Crown Heights and parts of Park Slope and Sunset Park.

“The Senate majority is building on the momentum of last year’s historic session and making it easier for New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote. While last year, some questioned our ability to effectively govern, the passage of further election reforms on the very first day of the 2020 session has made it clear that our journey from worst to first continues,” Myrie said.

Rose speaks out against War Powers Resolution

U.S. Rep. Max Rose, an Army combat veteran, spoke out against the War Powers Resolution, a measure designed to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran without congressional approval.

“Unfortunately, today’s War Powers Resolution is a non-binding resolution that simply restates existing law and sends the message that war is imminent. I refuse to play politics with questions of war and peace and therefore will not support this resolution,” said Rose, a Democrat who represents Southwest Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“Let me be crystal clear: under current law, no president has the authority to engage in protracted hostilities or war with Iran without congressional approval and funding,” Rose said.

Rose served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, earning a Purple Heart.

“President Trump was justified in killing a terrorist who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of American service members and was in the process of planning to kill more,” Rose said, referring to the killing of Qasem Soleimani. “I appreciate the president’s efforts to de-escalate conflict in the face of Iranian retaliation and support his diplomatic efforts and economic sanctions to advance our goals of ensuring Iran does not gain nuclear weapons and to end their support of terrorist activities.”

Schumer, Velázquez push FEMA to help Puerto Rico

Sen. Charles Schumer and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez have sent a letter to Pete Gaynor, the acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to request that FEMA take swift action to help residents of Puerto Rico in the wake of recent earthquakes that hit the island.

The two lawmakers demanded that FEMA speed up its initial disaster assessments and promptly approve disaster aid.

“Our fellow American citizens in Puerto Rico have suffered from earthquakes that have injured and killed residents, destroyed homes and hospitals, and left hundreds of thousands of people without water and electricity,” said Schumer.

“Puerto Ricans remember all too painfully how this administration fumbled and failed in response to Hurricane Maria,” said Velázquez, a Democrat whose district includes parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens. “The federal government must do better this time and we are letting FEMA know in advance we intend to hold them accountable.”

Malliotakis blasts Cuomo’s State of the State address

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis charged that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address, delivered Jan. 8, “paints a rosy picture that is very different from reality.”

Malliotakis, a Republican representing parts of Bay Ridge and Staten Island, said the speech ignored certain realities.

“Democrats in Albany continue to broaden the disconnect between political pandering and the needs of constituents, the bail reform law has created a state of panic, and we are facing a $6 billion budget deficit. In 2014, Gov. Cuomo remarked that conservatives are not welcome in New York. Since then, he has made it clear that neither are hardworking taxpayers, businesses, property owners or those who want law and order,” Malliotakis said.

“Perhaps most disheartening is that the governor did not even acknowledge the public safety crisis created by the dangerous bail law he signed last year that has released individuals who have confessed to murder, manslaughter and hate crimes,” she added.

