Industry City opens new event space for weddings, parties, and more

SUNSET PARK — Industry City has launched a new event space that can be booked for weddings, private parties, art shows, corporate events and more.

Called Five Two A, the venue is 10,000 square feet in size, and boasts waterfront views and sightlines of the Statue of Liberty and downtown Manhattan. The space can accommodate up to 400 people. Views are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows all the way up to the nearly 14’ ceilings.

“Industry City is a special place for so many people and we’ve gotten many requests over the years to host celebrations, weddings, and more,” Chief Marketing Officer Lauren Danziger told this paper in a statement. The new event space, she said, is “built to be flexible enough to both be able to provide a platform to make forever memories and also to execute the perfect conference, market or corporate event. We’re lucky to be able to leverage Industry City tenants, a dynamic community already on campus that can support these events such as the One Bridal or Zola, and Mr. Boddington’s for invitations as well as many food and beverage vendors.”

Photo courtesy of Industry City

According to Industry City, those interested in events can divide the room in half, with the option of using one half for staging purposes, and those who are looking for a larger experience can even book a portion of the outdoor courtyard which connects to Five Two A via staircase.

Planners can also use Industry City’s on-campus vendors to cater their events. These include Sahadi’s and Hometown Bar-B-Que for food, Social Studies for place settings, Soho Letterpress or Mr. Boddington for invitations, Susan Stripling for photography and the One Bridal for wedding dresses.

Photo courtesy of Industry City

To book or for more information, guests can email events@industrycity.com or visit industrycity.com/events.