One man apprehended in Sunset Park shooting following drug deal, two suspects still on the loose

SUNSET PARK — One person is in custody after three men and one woman were shot last night in Sunset Park in what one police source told Brooklyn Reporter was a drug deal gone bad.

On Thursday, Jan. 2 at around 8:11 p.m., police responded to a call of an assault inside a building on 62nd Street between Second and Third Avenues. They discovered four people with bullet wounds at the location: a 42-year-old man shot in the leg, a 37-year-old man shot in the arm, a 24-year-old man shot in the abdomen and right leg, and a 24-year-old woman shot in the right leg.

Three victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, while another was removed to Maimonides Medical Center by private conveyance.

At 7:30 a.m., a man was identified as an alleged shooter and police placed him in custody.

According to a police source, two additional suspects are wanted.

“What ended up happening was a boyfriend, a girlfriend and the boyfriend’s friend ended up meeting on 62nd Street and Second Avenue to purchase weed from a guy,” said the source. “They said they were going to meet there, and the boyfriend and the guy selling them the weed end up getting into a dispute. The guy that was going to sell them the weed pulls out a gun, shoots at them, hits the girlfriend, then leaves.”

The two men took the woman who was shot to Maimonides Medical Center, according to the police source, then returned to the scene to look for the shooter.

“Once they drop her off, the two [men] go back to the location to see if they can see this guy,” added the source. “And there’s a random group of innocent people between Second and Third Avenue who were just hanging out. They were completely innocent and had nothing to do with the guy. He wasn’t even in that group, but he thought that was one of the guys and ends up shooting at them and hitting them.”

The person now in custody, the source told this paper, “is the boyfriend, but not the shooter, from what we are being told. It’s still under investigation. We have the boyfriend in custody but we do have two outstanding perps.”

The source added that police are confident they will find the suspects. “We know everyone and have the names,” the source said.

“This isn’t a drug spot or weed spot,” the source added. “They elected to pick that spot to pick up an eighth of an ounce of weed, and at that time the boyfriend and dealer got into an argument.”