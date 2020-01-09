Police Beat: Cops arrest man for allegedly robbing woman in Bay Ridge, Gravesend pharmacy employees robbed at knifepoint

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CANE ATTACK

A 24-year-old man was attacked by another man wielding a cane at Fourth Avenue and 85th Street on Jan. 5 at around 10:45 a.m. According to reports, the victim got into an argument with the unknown assailant, who is described as being in his mid-20s, and who hit the victim on the left ear with the cane, cutting him. The victim also sustained cuts on his thigh. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn via car service.

No arrests have been made.

WOMAN PUNCHED IN FACE IN BAY RIDGE

A woman was attacked while walking home with her boyfriend at Fifth Avenue and 84th Street on Jan. 5 at around 11:05 a.m. Cops say the unknown attacker punched the victim in the mouth.

No arrests have been made.

GIFT CARD SCAM STRIKES AGAIN

A 27-year-old man who lives near Bay Ridge Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway was scammed out of $1,800 when he got a phone call on Jan. 4 claiming to be from Social Security. The unknown caller told the victim he had committed a crime, and in order to clear his record, he had to send in money in eBay gift cards.

No arrests have been made.

COPS THWART BURGLAR

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a building on 63rd Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues on Jan. 3 at around 3:35 a.m. According to the police, the suspect allegedly got into the building through a locked door and stole mail from the lobby. Cops say one of the arresting officers found a tool in the burglar’s sleeve, which he allegedly used to break into the lobby.

BOX CUTTER-WIELDING CROOK BUSTED

An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with attacking and robbing a 39-year-old woman on 68th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues on Jan. 3. According to reports, the suspect allegedly approached the victim at around 12:15 a.m., and asked if she wanted to buy narcotics from him. The woman told police that the suspect took out a box cutter and kicked her. He then allegedly stole her jacket, cell phone and wallet, all of which cops say they recovered following the arrest.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

WOMAN SHOVED, ROBBED OF PHONE

A 22-year-old woman was robbed of her cellphone while walking near West Eighth Street and Quentin Road on Jan. 2 at around 11:38 p.m. According to the police, the suspect, described to be in his mid-20s, approached the victim, snatched her phone and pushed her to the floor. He then fled eastbound on Kings Highway in a gray sedan.

No arrests have been made.

BEER RUN

A knife-wielding crook went into a pharmacy near West 11th Street and Kings Highway and stole several four cartons of Corona beer on Dec. 26 at around 11:25 p.m. According to the police, when the store’s manager and an associate chased the perp outside the store, he took out a knife and threatened to kill them. He then fled.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK BUSTED FOR ATTACK, ROBBERY

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and trying to rob a 46-year-old man at Benson Avenue and Bay 19th Street on Dec. 27 at around 12:22 a.m. Cops say the victim was walking home when the suspect approached him and asked for money and his phone. When the victim said no, the suspect allegedly punched him in the face. The victim fought back and fled the scene, according to police. Cops found the suspect at a local hospital and took him into custody.

UNHAPPY NEW YEAR

A 26-year-old man was attacked and robbed of nearly $500 by two men near Bay 25th Street and Bath Avenue on January 1 at around 9:50 p.m. Cops say the man was walking home from a local store when the duo approached him, punched him in the right eye and demanded his wallet, which they grabbed from his right pocket. The pair then fled in different directions.

No arrests have been made.

SLASH AND RUN

Two crooks assaulted another man on Bay 14th Street between Bath Avenue and Benson Avenue on Dec. 27 at around 8:55 p.m. According to police, the victim, 24, was heading home when the two men stopped him in front of his door. One of them shoved him while the other slashed him in the arm with a knife. They then ran off. The victim was treated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.