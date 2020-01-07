Police seek missing 70-year-old man from Mapleton

MAPLETON — Police are searching for a missing man from Mapleton.

According to authorities, 70-year-old Deng Sze was last seen on Monday, Jan. 6 at a bus stop at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park at around 3 p.m.

Sze is described as a male Asian, 5’9″, 170 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket with a white stripe and navy pants, and was carrying a cane.

Anyone with information about Sze’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips.