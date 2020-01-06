Police seek missing Sunset Park teen

SUNSET PARK — Cops are searching for missing teen from Sunset Park.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Alejandra Guzman was last seen on Friday, Jan. 3 at around 11 p.m., at her home on 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

Guzman is described as a Hispanic female, who is 4’11” and 100 pounds with dark eyes. There is no clothing description available.

Anyone with information about Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.