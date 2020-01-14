Rose endorses Mike Bloomberg for president

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, pictured at a Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy event in 2015, picked up his first endorsement from a member of Congress when U.S. Rep. Max Rose announced his support.

BOROUGHWIDE — Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg has picked up his first congressional endorsement, courtesy of U.S. Rep. Max Rose, who announced on Monday that he’s backing the former New York City mayor in his run for the White House.

Rose, a Democrat representing several neighborhoods in Southwest Brooklyn and all of Staten Island, said Bloomberg’s ability to get New York City back on its feet after the devastating Sept. 11 terrorist attack is a key reason for his endorsement.

“The city Mike Bloomberg inherited in 2002 was reeling from the worst terrorist attack in American history and facing economic recession. There were real fears nothing would ever feel or be the same again. Mike Bloomberg took the reins, brought New York City back to life and put us on track to lead in the 21st century,” Rose said in his endorsement statement.

Rose, who was elected to the House in 2018, has sought to paint himself as a moderate Democrat willing to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to get things done. He sees Bloomberg as a kindred spirit in that regard.

“Mayor Bloomberg’s even-keeled and visionary leadership is what we need to reduce the chaos, partisanship and hyper-vitriol that has overtaken Washington. Rather than submit to another stage of politics as usual, we must be bold and unifying in taking on the huge challenges we face as a nation. We need to root out corruption so we can put the economy back on the side of working people, fix our crumbling infrastructure, lower prescription drug costs and end the opioid epidemic,” Rose said.

“Mike Bloomberg has taken on tough fights and gotten results, which is why I believe he is the best candidate for my district, my city, and for our country,” he added.

Rose is the first member of Congress to endorse the billionaire former mayor, who entered the Democratic primary field late in the game. Bloomberg announced his presidential bid in November and is spending his own money on the race. He has decided to bypass early caucus and primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire and has chosen instead to spend the bulk of his money in California, Texas and Florida.

But there are signs that his strategy might be working, according to Politico, which reported on Jan. 10 that he has vaulted into fifth place in the Democratic field in most polls.

Bloomerg said he was grateful for Rose’s endorsement and had high praise for the freshman lawmaker.

“Max Rose understands what public service is all about: working for the people, not a political party, lobbyists or your own self-interest,” Bloomberg said.

“Max knows that the people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn sent him to Congress to get stuff done on critical issues, from tackling the opioid epidemic to ensuring the passage of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and his efforts to work across the aisle are exactly what we need more of in Washington. He’s a patriot who served with distinction in the Army, and he continues to serve our country with distinction and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” Bloomberg said.

Rose is a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Purple Heart in the war in Afghanistan. He is expected to face a tough battle in his re-election bid in November from Republican Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island.

In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump won New York’s 11th Congressional District, which Rose represents, over Democrat Hillary Clinton by double digits.

In a twist, Rose’s endorsement of Bloomberg apparently represents a let-bygone-be-bygones approach to politics.

Bloomberg endorsed Republican incumbent Dan Donovan over Rose in the 2018 House race. Rose defeated Donovan in that contest.

