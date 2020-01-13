Seddio stepping down as Brooklyn Democratic chair

Frank Seddio shocked the Brooklyn political world by announcing his intention to resign as Democratic Party chairperson. Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, pictured with Seddio at an event last year, is the leading candidate to succeed him as the party boss.

BOROUGHWIDE — Brooklyn’s Democratic Party is about to undergo a sea change.

Frank Seddio, who has served as party chairperson since 2012, confirmed that he is resigning from his post on Wednesday.

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte, whose most recent role is as the party’s finance committee chairperson, is the odds-on favorite to replace Seddio as the leader, according to the Brooklyn Paper, which was the first to report the news of Seddio’s plans to resign.

Seddio’s current term as chairperson would have ended in September.

Seddio, a former Surrogate’s Court judge, will formally announce his intention to step down as chairperson at a Brooklyn Democratic County Committee meeting on Wednesday.

He will likely remain as the Democratic district leader of the 59th Assembly District. The district, which is represented in the New York State Assembly by Democratic Assemblymember Jaime Williams, includes parts of Canarsie, Georgetown, Mill Basin, and Gerritsen Beach.

Over the years, Seddio has become almost as famous for the elaborate Christmas lights and decorations at his Canarsie house as he is for his political skills. He hosts an annual holiday party that attracts hundreds of well-wishers and usually features musical performances.

Bichotte, who is favored to replace Seddio, represents the 42nd A.D., a seat that takes in parts of Flatbush, East Flatbush, Ditmas Park and Midwood. She was first elected in 2014 and is the first Haitian-American woman in New York City to win elective office.

In a 2016 interview with the Brooklyn Eagle, Bichotte said she is proud of the fact she was the first Haitian-American woman to win election.

“My district has the largest Haitian population in New York State,” she told the Brooklyn Eagle. “I believe that the Haitian people needed representation. We legislators want to uplift the community.”