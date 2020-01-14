Two men stabbed in Bath Beach, one critical, cops questioning one person

BATH BEACH — Two men were stabbed in Bath Beach on Sunday evening, leaving one in critical condition.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Jan. 12 at around 7 p.m., police found two men, 42 and 43, with stab wounds at Bay Seventh Street and Benson Avenue. The 42-year-old, who was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, was wounded in the neck. The 43-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the leg. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and is listed in critical condition.

According to police, a person has been taken into custody by police and is currently being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing.