Woman struck and killed by private sanitation truck in Bensonhurst in hit and run

The scene of the hit-and-run in Bensonhurst that killed 67-year-old Deborah Mutell.

BENSONHURST — A Bensonhurst woman was struck and killed by a driver operating a private sanitation truck in a hit and run this morning.

According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at around 4 a.m., the driver was traveling eastbound on 86th Street approaching Bay Parkway when his vehicle struck 67-year-old Deborah Mutell who was crossing 86th Street mid-block. As a result of the collision, her body was dragged several feet, coming to rest within the intersection.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Mutell lying on the roadway with severe body trauma, unconscious and unresponsive. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

“The safety crisis on our streets continues unabated,” said Borough President Eric Adams via Facebook. “This morning, we heard that two more families in Brooklyn, and three citywide over the past 24 hours, are getting news that a loved one will not be coming home.The hit and run driver that struck a pedestrian in Bensonhurst must be brought to justice. NYC DOT must act TODAY to implement quick fix safety improvements to address this crisis at dangerous intersections like Flatlands and Flatbush, and throughout the city. Further, I reiterate my call for the NYPD to withhold comment on these types of cases until a full investigation is completed. #safestreets #VisionZero”

“Horrific!” wrote Councilmember Mark Treyger. “I have been complaining about private sanitation truck drivers driving recklessly along 86th Street in my district late at night. This was a preventable tragedy and another example of the urgent need for stepped up enforcement and accountability.”

“So sad to hear,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “Already this year, six pedestrians have been killed. This can never be normal. We have to pass the Hit and Run Prevention Act.”

Locals also responded.

It’s a tragedy. Why would anybody just hit somebody and run off?” asked Brenda Gold. “I’ve only been in this area for a year and a half. It really is a sad day when something like this happens here in Brooklyn. I just feel bad for whoever was killed and their family.”

“Honestly, I’m not shocked,” added Yemi Cames, “because lately there have been a lot of incidents like this happening very often.”