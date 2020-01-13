“Women for Lentol” issues letter in support of assemblyman Joe Lentol’s re-election

GREENPOINT — Assemblymember Joe Lentol, running for re-election in the 50th District, has been endorsed by 48 women community leaders who have formed “Women for Lentol.” The group has written a letter in support of Lentol, urging the community to vote for him in the upcoming primary election on June 23.

North Brooklyn activist Emily Gallagher announced in September that she would be challenging Lentol, who has served in the Assembly since 1972 and chairs the powerful Codes Committee.

“I am proud to have the support of these community leaders and activists. Together, we have fought for reproductive rights, environmental protections, tenants’ rights, criminal justice reform and protections for sexual assault victims,” said Lentol. “With Trump and the federal government continuing to threaten women’s rights and body autonomy, we need to do everything we can at the state level to protect women’s rights and wellbeing. Gender discrimination has no place in New York, and I am committed to being an effective ally for women in Albany.”

One of the letter’s signers, Greenpoint community activist Christine Holowacz, said, “I’m proud of Joe Lentol’s progressive platform because issues and fairness are critical to the well-being of New Yorkers. What excites me most about supporting Joe’s re-election is the essence of leadership he brings to us. He works hard with us on the things we care most about. It doesn’t matter if you’re a child, a zoomer or a senior — Joe uses his good judgment and intellect to work and protect us, but it’s a beautiful thing to see him celebrate and cry with us as well. He’s real, he understands the challenges life presents and he digs in to help always and every time.”

Assemblymember Joe Lentol and Marni Majorelle.

The other signers include Frances Lucerna; Deborah Spiroff, a local victims advocate and member of Greenpoint Sexual Assault Task Force; and Pastor Ann Kansfield, of Greenpoint Reformed Church and the first female and openly gay FDNY Chaplain.

The full letter with the list of signers can be seen below:

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

We are a group of women that live and work in North Brooklyn’s 50th Assembly District. We come from different backgrounds and different generations; but what unites us is our impassioned advocacy for issues that are critically important to women. In this era of misinformation and divisiveness, we need elected representatives with the skills and abilities to support us and our community. Now more than ever, we need our elected officials to be a voice for unity, to lead by example, and to fight for the best interests of their constituents and our shared, Democratic values. We believe our district has that elected official in Assemblyman Joe Lentol.

That’s why we are strongly encouraging everyone in the 50th Assembly District to vote for Assemblyman Joe Lentol in the upcoming Democratic Primary on June 23rd.

Assemblyman Joe Lentol has been a steadfast ally to women in New York and our fight for equitable opportunity and fair treatment. He’s shaped and voted for bills like the Reproductive Health Act and the Comprehensive Contraceptive Coverage Act, both of which protect and further guarantee a woman’s right to bodily autonomy, as well as the “Boss Bill” which prohibit employers from discriminating against an employee on the basis of their reproductive health choices. He also drafted and sponsored the Safe Way Home Act, which will provide safety and peace of mind by ensuring survivors of sexual assault will not be burdened with the logistics of or paying for transportation home from a medical facility.

Joe sponsored two of the most critical pieces of legislation of our time. The Community Climate and Protection Act created “aggressive mandates to ensure New York’s economy is powered by 100% clean, renewable energy in the next 30 years” and will drastically reduce the climate pollution that threatens our way of life. In addition, the NY SAFE Act was written in the wake of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary, and not only bans assault weapons but also requires background checks for all gun sales.

As Chair of the Assembly Committee on {Criminal} Codes, Joe has been fighting to reform the Criminal Justice system. One of Joe’s most significant accomplishments was getting a bill passed that raised the age of criminal responsibility. While his colleagues stood divided, Joe used his ability to negotiate and his steady leadership to secure the passage of a vital bill, which will prevent misguided youth from entering the criminal justice system. This landmark legislation ended New York’s cruel practice of trying children as adults.

We stand with Joe now, because of the countless times Joe has stood with us before. He always acts as a megaphone for the voiceless by fighting for women, the LGBTQ+ community, and our children. Joe has shown he is with us through his actions, not just his words. We know that we can trust Assemblyman Joe Lentol, that’s why we’ve come together to endorse him.

Assemblymember Joe Lentol with Deborah Spiroff