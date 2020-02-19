Brooklyn community leader Brian Chin receives International Brotherhood Tea Award

Community leader Brian Chin is recognized as an outstanding member of our community.

BAY RIDGE — There was high praise for a valued Bay Ridge community leader at P.S./I.S. 104’s annual International Brotherhood Tea Award ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Arguably no one in the neighborhood is more involved in charitable activities than Brian Chin, the vice president and branch manager of Northfield Bank.

Janine Faustner and Anthony Benjamin, co-presidents of the P.T.A. hosted the event and honored Chin as an outstanding member of the community. Benjamin explained that since the 1950s, the P.T.A. has been honoring individuals who have made a difference within the community through volunteering.

Chin certainly fits the bill. He is a former president of the Colonial Club and a civic leader who serves on the boards of numerous community organizations such as the Merchants of Third Avenue, the Bay Ridge Senior Center, Reaching Out Community Services, the Bay Ridge Realty Board, Business Networking International and the Guild for Exceptional Children.

International Tea is “one of the most important and most fun and most prestigious activities that the P.T.A. sponsors every year,” said P.S. 104 Principal Marie DiBella, who introduced Chin’s family members including his mother Norma Chin-Smith and his stepfather Paul Smith.

P.S. / I.S. 104 Principal Marie DiBella, District 20 Community Superintendent Karina Costantino, honoree Brian Chin, Steven Hood, deputy to the garrison commander at Fort Hamilton Army Base; Lisa Sheehan, Fort Hamilton Army Base school liaison; and Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. LeShan Hayes.



Also attending the ceremony were Kevin Drumgoole, vice president and regional manager for Northfield Bank; Karina Costantino, community superintendent for District 20; William Chin, District 20 community leadership coordinator; Steven Hood, deputy to the garrison commander at Fort Hamilton Army Base; Fort Hamilton Command Sgt. LeShan Hayes; Lisa Sheehan, Fort Hamilton Army Base school liaison, Walter Ochoa, owner of Right at Home Health Care Services, Colonial Club member Harold Egeln and Home Reporter columnist and historian Ted General.

Cathy Santopietro presented Chin with a certificate from Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis.

The ceremony included a performance by Class 2-107 featuring second graders dressed as doctors, dentists, police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers, bakers and teachers, with the theme “Friendly Neighborhood Helpers We Thank You.” The production included songs and recitations by the students.

Chin said he was truly thrilled to be the honoree and thanked the principal and P.T.A. of P.S. / I.S. 104 for selecting him to receive this year’s award. “According to the Webster Dictionary, community is defined as a group living in the same area with common interests,” said Chin.

“We’re all part of this wonderful community of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. And just remember, we all play a vital role in the success of our community,” Chin added.

