In Public Service – February 12, 2020

House passes Clarke climate change bill

A bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke to require the Department of Homeland Security to conduct research into climate change to advance the nation’s security has been passed by the House.

Clarke’s bill, the Department of Homeland Security Climate Change Research Act, also directs the Science and Technology Directorate to conduct analysis and technological research on how DHS can confront climate change.

“Climate change is an international crisis, and it is our duty in Congress to take bold steps to address this crisis and safeguard our communities from future climate impacts,” said Clarke, a Democrat representing Central Brooklyn. “My legislation requires the Department of Homeland Security to recognize the threat of climate change to our national security and defense, and to develop plans and tools to counter its impact.”

Myrie, Richardson to hold Census drive

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Diana Richardson will conduct a “Get Out the Count Census Canvass” in Crown Heights on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Volunteers are being asked to work three-hour shifts as the elected officials reach out to local residents and encourage them to fill out their Census forms.

Both Myrie and Richardson are Democrats representing Crown Heights. The lawmakers are joining forces with Community Board 9 to conduct the Census drive.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit: https://bit.ly/2OPxmBZ.

In other news, Myrie said he will be hosting a free legal clinic with the Metropolitan Black Bar Association on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at a location to be announced.

“If you need legal advice, call our office at 718-284-4700 to book a slot during this clinic,” Myrie wrote in a community newsletter.

Velázquez blasts Trump budget

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez released a statement blasting President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

“The president’s budget would dismantle our safety net, harm seniors, take food from hungry families, slash funding for infrastructure investment and housing and make it harder for young people to pursue education and job training. Budgets reflect values and this one makes it crystal clear the president’s values are diametrically opposed to those of the American people,” Velázquez said in her statement.

“The president’s budget would slash half a trillion dollars from Medicare and cut Social Security Disability Insurance. This comes at the same time he is relentlessly pursuing legal action to destroy protections for people with pre-existing conditions and dismantle every other protection and benefit of the Affordable Care Act. The president is also trying to cut $900 billion from Medicaid, threatening the health care of seniors with long-term care needs and hard-working families in every corner of America,” she said.

Malliotakis says criminal justice system broken

Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis said the shootings of two cops in the Bronx, including one incident in which the suspect allegedly fired at two officers sitting in their patrol car, are an indication of lawlessness running rampant in New York City.

Malliotakis, a Republican-Conservative who represents parts of Bay Ridge and Staten Island, was also critical of the state’s parole board and judges.

“Our criminal justice system is broken when Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s parole board releases hardened criminals with long rap sheets back into our communities. These irresponsible actions are then compounded by judges who either refuse to take appropriate action or who have been handcuffed by so-called criminal justice reforms. New Yorkers need answers as to why a violent career criminal was released early on parole and why, after he violated his parole, he was allowed back on the streets to carry out these attacks on our police,” Malliotakis said in a statement.

The suspect arrested in the shooting of the police in the patrol car, Robert Williams, had previously been convicted of attempted murder in 2002, police said. He was paroled in 2017.

