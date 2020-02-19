In Public Service – February 18, 2020

Treyger seeks ban on boardwalk vehicles

Councilmember Mark Treyger introduced a bill to ban all non-city vehicles on city boardwalks and to limit the weights of city vehicles providing boardwalk maintenance.

Treyger, a Democrat representing Coney Island, Gravesend and parts of Bensonhurst, said that millions of people visit the Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island every year, but that a stroll on the boardwalk is often interrupted by a vehicle zooming up and down on the boardwalk.

Under Treyger’s bill, an offender would be subject to a punishable by up to 90 days imprisonment or a $1000 fine and a civil penalty between $500 and $1000.

“The historic Riegelmann Boardwalk in Coney Island is not the Belt Parkway. It is an iconic American place of leisure and recreation – it was not designed as a roadway for utility vehicles. Years of heavy vehicles driving on the Boardwalk have caused significant damage to the landmarked Boardwalk. By prohibiting all vehicles from driving on boardwalks, except in the case of an emergency or maintenance, we are giving the Coney Island Boardwalk back to the people,” Treyger said.

Ortiz meets with disabled advocates

Assemblymember Felix Ortiz met with representatives from the Brooklyn Center for the Independence of the Disabled in Albany to discuss the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance program, which allows disabled individuals to recruit their own home care aides.

“Availability to accessible, flexible transportation is another huge issue for people with disabilities. Expanding and enhancing the access-a-ride program and other accessible alternatives would allow them to easily get to work, doctor’s appointments or wherever they need to go with greater ease,” Ortiz wrote in a newsletter to constituents.

“It was a great visit with an inspiring group of people,” added Ortiz, a Democrat representing Red Hook, Sunset Park and parts of Bay Ridge.

Carroll to speak at Green New Deal forum

Assemblymember Robert Carroll will be one of the speakers at a town hall on the Green New Deal for New York State.

The town hall, sponsored by Movement for a Green New Deal, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at P.S. 130, 713 Caton Ave., at 7 p.m.

“I will be discussing my legislation to make our utilities public. There will be time for questions and an opportunity for all to make their voices heard,” Carroll wrote in a newsletter to constituents.

Carroll, a Democrat, represents Park Slope, Windsor Terrace and Kensington.

Adams announces free tax prep

Borough President Eric Adams, in partnership with Grow Brooklyn, recently announced a new season of NYC Free Tax Prep services at Borough Hall.

From now until April 14, Internal Revenue Service-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance volunteer preparers will be on hand to help eligible residents fill out their income tax forms.

Single filers who earned $45,000 a year or less and filers with dependents who earned less than $64,000 a year are eligible for the free service.

“With tax season upon us for 2020, we must ensure all Brooklynites are prepared, and Brooklyn Borough Hall is proud to continue its partnership with Grow Brooklyn to help taxpayers,” Adams said.

Appointments are necessary. For more information, call 347-682-5606 or visit www.growbrooklyn.org/freetaxes.

