Maimonides annual flag-raising ceremony celebrates National Heart Month

BOROUGH PARK — Whether you’re the “Owner of a Broken Heart,” a “Hungry Heart” or an “Achy Breaky Heart,” Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute was the place to be on Friday, Feb. 7 as the leading cardiac treatment center celebrated National Heart Month with its annual flag-raising ceremony.

Elected officials, community leaders and top-ranked cardiovascular specialists from the medical center were present as Rivka Mintz, NP-AVP, assistant vice-president of the Heart & Vascular Institute, welcomed guests to the ceremony. “I’m extremely proud and grateful to be a part of this amazing institute with its many centers of excellence,” said Mintz.

“As everyone knows, our outcomes are the best in both cardiology and cardiac surgery. What sets us apart from others is not only our world-class physicians but the talent, compassion, dedication, teamwork and culture of caring on every level,” she added.

Mintz introduced Maimonides Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Antoniades who said that National Heart Month was an important time to communicate awareness about what heart disease is all about. “Over 650,000 people die from heart disease every year in the United States,” said Antoniades.

Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Antoniades (left) with the team of cardiac specialists at Maimonides Heart & Vascular Institute.

“It is the number one leading cause of death in the United States for men and women. About 40,000 people die every year in New York from heart disease. Every 40 seconds or so, someone has a heart attack in New York. We started this journey of treating and caring for patients with heart disease back in 1967. We did the first successful heart transplant in the United States right here at Maimonides.

Over 50 years later our exceptional heart and vascular team continues to provide lifesaving services to thousands of residents in Brooklyn,” added Antoniades.

Antoniades added that Maimonides has the top-ranked program for heart attack care in the state of New York according to the New York State Department of Health.

Also speaking at the event were Dr. Robert Rhee, chief of vascular surgery; Dr. Jacob Shani, chair of cardiology and Dr. Greg Ribakove, chief of cardiothoractic surgery.

Maimonides offers free cholesterol screening in honor of National Heart Month.

Following the flag-raising ceremony, the hospital offered a free cholesterol screening in the lobby with information packets and raffle prizes for those who participated.

