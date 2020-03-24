Colton calls to suspend alternate side parking and meters during COVID-19 outbreak

UPDATE: Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced alternate side parking will be suspended through Tuesday, March 31.

BOROUGHWIDE — Assemblymember William Colton called on the city to suspend alternate side parking and parking meters throughout the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city suspended alternate side parking until today, however Colton doesn’t think that’s enough time.

ebrooklyn media/file photo

Muni-meter

“Also, I demand that NYC officials suspend muni-meters, due to Governor’s executive order, which went into effect at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 22,” he said. “For public health safety, the Governor ordered that only essential workers and businesses are exempt from the order. Therefore meter feeding must be suspended since it’s on commercial streets, and people were ordered to stay home.”

Colton added that, “parking is at a premium in NYC as is, now that many are urged to stay home for their safety, parking has become scarce. This becomes an issue for many to constantly go out to feed the meters. We are in a crisis. The city should not be worried about making money, peoples’ lives are at stake!”