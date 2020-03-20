Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel opening postponed, plastic bag enforcement delayed and more in what’s happening at the Brooklyn Eagle

The opening of the Wonder Wheel will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some stories from our sister site at the Brooklyn Eagle

The opening of Coney Island’s Wonder Wheel is postponed by the coronavirus pandemic

This year is the Wonder Wheel’s 100th Anniversary. Photo: Lore Croghan/Brooklyn Eagle

Coney Island’s fabled Wonder Wheel will not open for the season on April 4 or hold its traditional Palm Sunday Blessing of the Rides ceremony on April 5 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.



Lentol calls for absentee primary due to coronavirus pandemic

In the upcoming democratic primary, State Sen. Joe Lentol says votes should be cast by absentee ballot only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Eagle photo by Mary Frost

The novel coronavirus pandemic could upend the Democratic Presidential Primary set to take place in New York State next month.

If the contest is held as scheduled on April 28, it should be conducted by absentee ballot only with no in-person voting, according to Assemblymember Joseph Lentol.

Coronavirus puts plastic bag ban enforcement on hold until May

New York’s plastic bag ban, which went into effect on March 1, will not be enforced until at least May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on the court system. Photo: Pexels

New York State will not enforce its plastic bag ban, which went into effect on March 1, until at least May 15 due to the turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation had initially agreed to delay enforcement of the ban until April 1 due to a lawsuit brought upon the agency by business owners negatively impacted by the new law, but will now delay it by an additional seven weeks. The legal action seeks a formal injunction to block the ban.

