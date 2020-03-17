Confirmed case of coronavirus at VA Hospital

Following this past week’s first coronavirus case in southern Brooklyn of a healthcare worker at King David Nursing Home on Cropsey Avenue, and two confirmed cases at Maimonides Medical Center in Borough Park, a doctor at the Brooklyn Veterans Hospital at Fort Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a memo form the hospital.

According to a March 11 memo obtained by the New York Post, and reported on March 13, the employee, who lives in Manhattan, contracted the virus through community spread and is quarantined at home and doing well.

The memo went on to say that those who interacted with the employee are being contacted and that the risk of infection is being assessed.

This incident follows the two cases reported on March 12 at Maimonides Medical Center where two patients had tested positive for the virus.

Two cases confirmed at Maimonides Medical Center

The hospital sent out a statement from COO Michael Antoniades confirming the cases.

“At Maimonides, we isolated several patients who are being ruled out for the coronavirus, and learned that two have tested positive. Staff members who were exposed to these patients have been informed, and all appropriate steps – per the CDC and the Department of Health – are being followed,” explained Antoniades.

It is unknown what community the patients are from, or where they had previously been.

Councilmember Justin Brannan, reported the first case of coronavirus in South Brooklyn, confirming that it was a healthcare worker who lives in New Jersey but works at King David Nursing Home, 2266 Cropsey Ave.

“The healthcare worker only came into contact with eight nursing home residents before being diagnosed,” explained Brannan. “All eight residents have been tested and none are showing signs of coronavirus, and their families have been notified.”

Brannan the case reported at the VA Hospital the second confirmed case in the immediate community including Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights.