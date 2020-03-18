Cruise to nowhere – ship docked off Narrows confuses residents

BAY RIDGE — It came, it confused and it left. The Norwegian Cruise Liner sailed into New York Harbor on Sunday, March 15, sat in the Narrows for three days and was gone on Tuesday, March 17.

“Some folks have been curious about a cruise ship parked in the Narrows not far from the Verrazzano Bridge,” City Councilmember Justin Brannan said on Facebook on Monday, March 16.

“I just got off the phone with Captain Jason Tama of the Port of New York and Commander of USCG Sector New York. Here’s the deal: all the major cruise lines are executing a 30-day pause in operations to try to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This ship completed its final voyage and offloaded passengers in Manhattan yesterday; it is anchoring here for a couple days before it transits to a location where they can “lay up” the vessel for a few weeks,” Brannan added.

He further noted that there were no passengers onboard the cruise ship while it was anchored in the Narrows, and no cases of COVID-19 reported on the ship.