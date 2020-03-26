Bishop DiMarzio discusses coronavirus on video discussing the Feast of the Annunciation

During a video discussing the Feast of the Annunciation, Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio discussed the coronavirus outbreak and how it has affected the world.

As he was commemorating the day in which the Archangel Gabriel On Wednesday, March 25, DiMarrzio discussed its importance, especially during the pandemic.

“Mary accepted that role in the beginning of her redemption because we call her the Mother of the Savior,” he said. “The Mother of the Redeemer. Today, we also must understand God’s will for us. It is a difficult time for all of us. The coronavirus has changed our lives. It has changed our way of living. It has even changed us spiritually a bit because we are more intent now on listening to God’s voice and understanding his will.

He also emphasized the importance of remaining faithful.

“Some would say God’s Will can’t be for us that we have this terrible disease for which there is no known cure,” DiMarzio said. “Many people are getting sick and even many are dying. That is not God’s Will for us. It is a natural evil that we find in the world.”

He added that, “Natural evil is there. It is not God’s will. God allows evil in the world. It is not from his hand. It is not his will. God only wills what is good for us. So It was Mary’s role for us to do that. Today we are in the chapel of the Bishop’s residence.”

She will take care of us also. This is a good time to ratchet up our prayer in the rosary. We do pray for those who are dying. Those who are sick, those who we know and we do not know. We seek Mary’s intercession on this Feast Day, when she began the work of the redemption. We ask her to continue it for the lives of all who are stricken by the coronavirus."