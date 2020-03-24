BAY RIDGE — To help the success of distant learning due to the spread of COVID-19, local school St. Anselm Catholic Academy is one of many schools in Brooklyn and Queens that received thousands of iPads and Chromebacks courtesy of Desales Media Group of the Diocese of Brooklyn

DeSales has equipped both faculty and 22,000 students throughout the two boroughs with the technology that will allow distant learning to work seamlessly.

Principal of St. Anselm’s Kevin Flanagan, which is slated to be the home of Bay Ridge Catholic this fall, stated the tech has helped both students and faculty.

“The iPads and Chromebooks we secured from DeSales Media enabled us to close school for only a single day before moving to online learning,” he said. “Since we were able to send every K-8 child home with a mobile device, teachers can provide direct instruction through virtual meetings and recorded lessons even for students without internet access. As a principal, I have been able to observe classes in ways that are impossible in a traditional learning environment. Seeing teachers and students from this perspective has been invaluable to my own understanding of their capabilities.”

“The Catholic schools in Brooklyn and Queens are handling the new normal for learning, sparked by the outbreak of the Coronavirus, in first-rate fashion” ” added President and Chairman of DeSales Media Group as well as Vicar of Communications for the Diocese of Brooklyn Monsignor Kiernan E. Harrington. “With over 10,000 iPADS and Chromebooks in 44 of our schools, the DeSales Media Group has helped make the transition to distant learning almost seamless for our students and their families. Our schools were ahead of the curve in many ways, better prepared for this sudden and dramatic shift in learning.”