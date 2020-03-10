Fontbonne honors their student athletes on Senior Night

During the last regular 2020 season home game on Senior Night, Fontbonne Head Coach Steve Oliver (center) and the Varsity underclassmen honored seniors, Adrianna Alicandro (#1), Isabelle Chirico (#2), Sabrina McCarthy (#10), Emily Perry (#35) and Bridget Rose (#5) along with team scorekeeper Will Fiore for his 100th game over the past eight seasons.

Cristo Rey 47 Fontbonne 43

Right from the outset of the game, the Fontbonne senior starters played a close contest that saw the Bonnies’ high senior scorer Sabrina McCarthy (17 points) lead the Bonnies to a slim 9-8 first quarter lead. However, in the second quarter, Cristo Rey reclaimed the lead by the score of 20-16.

With Fontbonne leading 43-42 with two minutes left in the game, the senior squad fell back on its heels as Cristo Rey’s high scorer Kailey Marrero (18 points) caught fire and hit a baseline jumper and a foul shot for the go-ahead score of 45-43.

Marrero then put the game away for Cristo Rey as she scored on an end-to-end layup after an interception for the final score of 47-43.

Saying goodbye to the team’s five seniors, Fontbonne Head Coach Steve Oliver thanked the girls for their contribution to the Varsity while the team’s underclassmen shared memories of the senior sisters. This season, the Varsity team featured a combination of high-achieving student athletes with varied college goals.

First, Fontbonne school President Isabella Chirico (98 average) is currently awaiting approval of her application to West Point. As her alternate college choices, she is considering George Washington and Fordham to study biology with plans to enter the ROTC program for future enrollment in the Army’s aviation program.

Second, Fontbonne school Vice President Arianna Alicandro (98 average) also plans to study biology and is deciding between Adelphi and St. Johns. Next, Sabrina McCarthy (91 average), the team’s top senior scorer, is still deciding between Cortland and Delaware, while her major remains yet to be decided.

The next two seniors came to Fontbonne this season in a package deal when Bishop Kearney closed in June 2019. As former Fontbonne rivals, both students successfully meshed with their new team for their final 2020 season.

First, Bridget Rose (94 average) is still deciding between Michigan State and Catholic University and plans to pursue a nursing career. Finally, Emily Perry (98 average) also plans to pursue a nursing career and is considering studying at Boston College, Penn State or Sacred Heart.

For the close of Senior Night, Oliver surprised Will Fiore with a plaque to celebrate his 100th game as the team’s clock operator/scorekeeper, a post that he has held as a volunteer since the 2013 season.

